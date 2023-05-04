FTCCI to organise Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo in Hyderabad

MSMEs and companies which are operating in the domain of printing, packaging, food processing, electric vehicles and renewable energy have been invited to take part in the expo, FTCCI president Anil Agarwal said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) will organise the Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo – 2023 (IITEX) at the Hitex Exhibition Centre here from June 28 to 30.

MSMEs and companies which are operating in the domain of printing, packaging, food processing, electric vehicles and renewable energy have been invited to take part in the expo, FTCCI president Anil Agarwal said, adding that the maiden exhibition was an ambitious initiative of the Chamber and would have 150 stalls.

“The aim of the IITEX is to boost production through the use of the latest technology and innovations. The expo is our endeavour to get futuristic technologies for the benefit of MSMEs,” he said.

The expo is supported by the Union Ministry of MSME and the Telangana government.

The objective of the exhibition is to showcase the latest innovations and technological developments, connect MSMEs with the latest technology, Research and Development, provide them with an opportunity for B2B connections across India and abroad, promote indigenization and support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the FTCCI president said.

Also Read Hyderabad: FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre launched