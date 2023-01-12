Hyderabad: FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre launched

Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) launched FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre which will develop skills among 20,000 candidates in a year.

The FTCCI also signed four MoUs with different organisations to facilitate experiential learning. Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce & Electronics and Communications, Jayesh Ranjan said skill development was crucial to new-age manufacturing and services sectors.

Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal said 44,000 out of 62,000 students who joined engineering last year chose Computer Science and engineering, and 14,500 electronics while 3,500 chose other streams. “So the industry may expect huge skill gaps in certain sectors in near future,” he said.

FTCCI president Anil Agarwal said the skill centre was in the process of getting accreditation from the National Skill Development Corporation.