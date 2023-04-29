Destination USA: Fulbright fellowships for Indian citizens

30 April 23

Hyderabad: The Fulbright-Nehru and Fulbright-Kalam Fellowships are two prestigious scholarships funded by the United States government and the Indian government to support academic and cultural exchange between India and the United States.

The fellowships are designed for highly motivated and outstanding Indians to pursue various degree and non-degree programs in the United States. The field of study can vary widely depending on the type of fellowship.

The Fulbright-Nehru fellowship was established in 2008, and Fulbright Kalam was launched in 2011. Both these scholarships are highly competitive and prestigious and provide scholars with the opportunity to pursue academic and professional goals while promoting cross-cultural understanding and goodwill between India and the United States.

Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships:

There are multiple awards under the Fulbright-Nehru program catering to students, scholars, teachers, and professionals. Here is a brief overview of these awards:

Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships: This is a degree awarding fellowship and is meant for individuals who demonstrate leadership qualities, have completed the equivalent of a U.S. bachelor’s degree and have at least three years of professional work experience, and are committed to return and contribute to their communities. The fellowships are for one to two years.

Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships: The doctoral fellowships are designed for Indian scholars registered for a PhD at an Indian institution. They are for a duration of six to nine months.

Fulbright-Nehru Post Doctoral Research Fellowships: The post-doctoral fellowships are designed for Indian faculty and researchers who are in the early stages of their research careers in India. The fellowship provides talented faculty and researchers opportunities to strengthen their research capacities. The fellows will have access to some of the finest resources in their areas of study. They will also help build a long-term collaborative relationship with U.S. faculty and institutions. They are for a duration of eight to 24 months.

Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowships: The fellowship provides Indian faculty, researchers, and professionals with the opportunity to teach, conduct research, or carry out a combination of teaching and research at a U.S. institution.

Fulbright-Nehru International Education Administrators Seminar: A two-week program provides Indian college and university administrators with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the U.S. higher education system.

Fulbright-Nehru Visiting Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst: The program is designed for Indian scholars employed in India for research and teaching at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The fellowship is offered jointly by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the United States-India Education Foundation. The Fulbright-Nehru visiting chair for the academic year 2024-2025 at Mass Amherst will be offered in the field of Public Policy.

Fulbright-Nehru Visiting Chair Program at Emory University: The program is designed for Indian scholars employed in India for research and teaching at Emory University’s main campus in Atlanta. The fellowship for academic year 2024-2025 will be offered to scholars engaged with Multidisciplinary Approaches to Global Integration.

We will discuss the Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship in detail next week.

— US Consulate, General Hyderabad

