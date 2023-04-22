Destination USA: Fellowships to Indian students

The Fulbright Program: Fellowships to Indian Citizens to study in the United States:

The Fulbright program is a flagship initiative of the United States government to promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States and 160 other countries.

The program is known to be one of the most prestigious scholarships in the world. Since its inception, the program has funded over 400,000 participants across the globe. Approximately 8000 competitive, merit-based grants are awarded annually in most academic disciplines and fields of study.

The program supports students, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach, or pursue research and professional projects. For over 75 years, the U.S. government’s worldwide Fulbright program has forged lasting connections, countered misunderstandings, and helped people and nations work together towards common goals.

In India, the Fulbright program is administered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF). USIEF is an independent commission set up by both the U.S. government and the Indian government to manage the program. In addition to administering the Fulbright fellowships, USIEF provides educational advising services for Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in the United States under the EducationUSA banner.

The Fulbright program in India was established in 1950, and since its inception, it has grown in scale and scope. India is one of the 49 countries where the program is administered in a bi-national format – the U.S. Department of State and India’s Ministry of External Affairs jointly fund the flagship programs such as Fulbright-Nehru and Fulbright-Kalam fellowships. The U.S. State Department solely funds the other Fulbright programs for Indian citizens.

USIEF is responsible for selecting Indian applicants, providing pre-departure orientation and support, and fostering linkages between grantees and the broader Indian and American educational communities. The program is an excellent opportunity for Indian citizens to gain exposure to the U.S. education system, culture, and society and to contribute to the bilateral relationships between the two countries.

There are many advantages to applying for a Fulbright Fellowship:

• Financial Support: The Program provides funding for tuition, living expenses, travel, and other related costs

• Career Advancement: The experience gained through a Fulbright Fellowship can enhance one’s professional and academic career

• Networking: The Program provides opportunities to build professional and personal relationships with individuals from around the world

• Cultural Exchange: The Program promotes cultural exchange and understanding between the people of India and the United States

• Personal Growth: The experience of living and studying in a foreign country can broaden one’s perspectives, enhance intercultural communication skills and foster personal growth

• Recognition: The Program is a highly competitive and prestigious award that can increase one’s visibility and credibility within the academic and professional communities

• Alumni Association: The Program provides an opportunity to be part of a diverse community of accomplished individuals

USIEF is now accepting applications from Indian citizens for the 2024-25 academic year. Selection committees comprising American and Indian subject-matter experts and Fulbright alums award these fellowships to students, academics, teachers, policymakers, administrators, and professionals in various disciplines across the arts, humanities, social sciences, and STEM fields.

For more details, visit www.usief.org.in. Applicants can send any queries to ip@usief.org.in or contact one of the USIEF offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or Mumbai.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

