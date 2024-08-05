Future Kids School dominates CISCE basketball tourney

Future Kids School hoopsters excelled, clinching the boys Under-14, 17 and 19 trophies at the CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 11:38 PM

Medal winners of Future Kids School in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Future Kids School hoopsters excelled, clinching the boys Under-14, 17 and 19 trophies at the CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship in St Joseph School, Habsiguda, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the Under-14 and 17 finals, Future Kids faced the host St Joseph teams, securing victories with scores of 36-16 and 42-39, respectively. Continuing their dominance, Future Kids defeated Johnson Grammar School 34-21 to win the Under-19 final.

Also Read Oramas new head coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC

Results: Finals: Boys: U14: Future Kids School 36 bt St Joseph Habsiguda 16; U17: Future Kids School 42 bt St Joseph Habsiguda 39; U19: Future Kids School 34 bt Johnson Grammar School 21.