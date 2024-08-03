Oramas new head coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC

3 August 2024

Domingo Oramas

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC appointed Domingo Oramas as the new head coach for the upcoming season.

The 50-year-old UEFA Pro Licence holder brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the club. Oramas previously coached the UD Las Palmas Under-19s and took charge of Las Palmas Atlético (the reserve team of UD Las Palmas) in 2014. In 2018, he became the manager of UD San Fernando, guiding them to the third tier of Spanish football. In the 2023-24 I-League season, he led Gokulam FC to a third-place finish.

“We are excited to welcome Domingo Oramas to Sreenidi Deccan FC,” said Fabio Ferreira, the club’s chief football officer. “His extensive experience in nurturing young talent and his achievements in Spanish football make him an ideal addition to our club. We are confident that his expertise will help us reach our goals and build upon the strong foundation we have established.”

Domingo Oramas steps in as the new head coach, following the departure of Carlos Vaz Pinto, who led Sreenidi Deccan FC to an impressive second-place finish in the I-League last season.

Oramas is eager to start his journey with the club and aims to take Sreenidi Deccan FC to new heights. “I am honoured to join Sreenidi Deccan FC and excited to embark on this new challenge,” said Oramas. “The club has fantastic facilities and a clear vision for the future. I am committed to working hard with the team to achieve great things and make the city proud.”