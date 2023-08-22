G-20 Summit: Delhi govt announces 3-day holiday for schools, offices

The Delhi government offices and MCD offices will remain shut on these three days. Additionally, all schools will also remain closed on these days, an official said

By IANS Published Date - 11:27 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

The Delhi government offices and MCD offices will remain shut on these three days. Additionally, all schools will also remain closed on these days, an official said

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for schools and colleges in view of the G-20 Summit scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 8, 9 and 10.

“The Delhi government offices and MCD offices will remain shut on these three days. Additionally, all schools will also remain closed on these days,” an official said. The Delhi Police had written to the Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday from September 8 to 10 for the G-20 Summit in Delhi while requesting that commercial and business establishments remain closed during this period.

In the letter, the police had said that the Summit is likely to be attended by 29 Heads of State/Heads of Government including EU and invitee guest countries and 14 heads of international organizations. Apart from the main summit venue i.e. IECC, Pragati Maidan, there are other venues such as Rajghat, IARI Pusa and NGMA (Jaipur House) which will be visited by the foreign dignitaries. “There are multiple Hotels in Delhi/NCR which have been so far earmarked as places of stay for the Heads of States/ Governments/ International Organisations and their respective delegates. There will be multiple arrangements of massive scale during this summit for which Delhi Police has prepared a comprehensive security-cum-movement plan,” the letter read.

“Since, most of the arrivals will take place on September 8 and delegates will depart for their respective countries on September 10-11, there will be a massive movement of traffic which needs to be curtailed to ensure safe passage for the delegates from airport to hotels and to other venues during the summit,” Delhi Police had said in its letter.

“Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, we believe that declaring a public holiday during the G-20 Summit will aid in minimising potential traffic congestion, minimizing inconvenience to the residents of Delhi and also provide them the opportunity to witness this global summit, thereby ensuring the safety and security of the delegates, and contributing to the overall success of the Summit,” the letter stated.

“It is also advisable to issue directions for all business/commercial establishments falling within the ‘controlled zone’ falling mostly in New Delhi District and indicated on the enclosed map (with red border), to remain closed during this period,” it said.