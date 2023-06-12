‘Gadar 2’ teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

The highly anticipated teaser of 'Gadar 2' continues the iconic story of love, courage, and patriotism is set to release on August 11, 2023.

By IANS Published Date - 01:36 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Mumbai: The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2′ which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was unveiled on Monday. It shows Sunny as Tara Singh back in action as it starts with the events of 1971: a female voice stating that Tara is the son-in-law of Pakistan and he has to be treated properly or this time, he would take Lahore in dowry.

The teaser then showcases chaos with several Pakistani men on streets with placards reading “crush India” until Tara Singh steps in the frame and sends shockwaves with thrilling action as the title of the film gets revealed. The background score complements the tone of the teaser as it mellows down into the reprised rendition of ‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi’ crooned by Jubin Nautiyal with Tara sitting in the wake of destruction.

The teaser of the film was also attached to ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ which has been re-released in the theatres to drum up the sequel’s release.

The teaser of ‘Gadar 2’, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Sunny Deol said: “‘Gadar 2’ carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family films. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”

The film’s portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people’s lives struck a chord with the audiences. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.

Ameesha Patel said: “‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of ‘Gadar 2’ starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfil the expectations of our fans, once again.”

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, ‘Gadar 2’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, 2023.