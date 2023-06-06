| Vimanam Is Made With A Universal Emotional Point That Will Connect To Everyone Says Veteran Director K Raghavendra Rao

Darsakendrudu K Raghavendra Rao said the movie ‘Vimanam’ gives him a feeling that the film is composed of well-etched emotions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: “The movie ‘Vimanam’ stands as an example that if we make kids experience a good emotion during their childhood itself, they will grow as successful adults and achieve anything in life,” says ‘Darsakendrudu’ K Raghavendra Rao. ‘Vimanam’ showcases the emotional bonding and love between father-son.

Siva Prasad Yanala directed this film while ZEE Studios and Kiran Korrapati (Kiran Korrapati Creative Works) jointly produced ‘Vimanam’. The Theatrical trailer, which was recently released by Anupama Parameswaran, fetched superb response from all quarters. Senior director K Raghavendra Rao watched the ‘Vimanam’ trailer and shared his valuable thoughts.

He said, “I watched the trailer of ‘Vimanam’. It came out very well. It gives me a feeling that the film is composed of well-etched emotions. When director Siva Prasad Yanala is talking about the emotion between father and son, it felt very touching and brought tears to my eyes. Producers, exhibitors, and distributors should encourage such different content-based films.”

“Parents should watch ‘Vimanam’ and they must show it to their kids too. The kids will understand how much their parents love them and go to any extent to fulfil their dreams. The remaining characters in the film too have shaped up well. Congratulations to director Siva Prasad and producer Kiran for coming up with such a heartwarming film. All the best to ZEE Studios, which is backing such good films,” he added.

Elaborating further, the veteran director said, “‘Vimanam’ is made with a universal emotional point that will connect to everyone. Everyone’s life has such an emotional point. This film depicts that point in a very heart-touching manner. Samuthirakani, Anasuya, Dhanraj, and Rahul Ramakrishna have their best performances. The music and background score are impressive. All the best to the entire team.”

‘Vimanam’ features Samuthirakani in the role of a physically-challenged father Veerayya and Master Dhruvan as his son. Other key characters in the film are played by Anasuya Bharadwaj as Sumathi, Rajendran as Rajendran, Dhanraj as Daniel, and Rahul Ramakrishna as Koti. Popular South actor Meera Jasmine did a special role in the film. ‘Vimanam’ is releasing on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil languages.