Game On: Mobile version of Apex Legends amazeballs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Mon - 11 July 22

By Aditya Deshbandhu

When you think Apex Legends, you think smash hit, such is the legacy of Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 battle royale game. A game that took most players of the genre by surprise with its skill-based approach to battle royale, Apex Legends has always been a great gunplay experience as it comes from the makers of classic shooters like Titanfall 2. It’s been nearly two months since the game’s launch on mobile and I must say it has been quite impressive despite the several other big names in the genre.

In development since its first announcement in 2019, the developers have done everything to recreate the classic Apex Legends formula as the game not only offers its battle royale maps and its unique roster of legends but it also offers the legends’ specific skills on the mobile version.

The unique skills give the game a different flavour as it’s unpredictable to a great degree. This is not a game where one can often shoot at a stationary target or one moving in a predictable fashion; here players are as likely to rain down artillery fire on you as they are to vanish by manifesting a trampoline out of nowhere.

The unpredictability gives the game a much-needed speed boost, as the game cycles here are a lot shorter and, in my opinion, much better suited for gaming on mobile where players tend to play in smaller windows of time.

Apex Legends is a game that’s always been great in its early days as the original game exploded on release too but the challenge for developers has always been to sustain the interest. In 2019 they struggled with the sudden popularity and couldn’t come up with new seasonal content as players quickly lost interest.

Thus, one of the reasons this review is nearly two months late, as I have played the game through its first season and have now experienced bits of the second season. The mobile version has none of the problems the 2019 version did and there is enough here to play for in terms of rewards and incentives.

The mobile version also has a 6v6 – team deathmatch mode which is a much-needed change from the usual battle royale gameplay. However, I found the 6v6 mode a bit underwhelming as the multiplayer combat in CoD Mobile is much better. That’s where the challenge for Apex Legends lies, a game that has garnered ten million downloads in less than two months, how does it retain its players? I believe it needs something other than unique player skills as players will likely return to games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, CoD Mobile, and Freefire once the novelty fades.

A great experience that needs its own unique game mode, Apex Legends is a game you should try if battle royale is your genre of choice.