Ganesh Chaturthi: Ram Charan celebrates “First Festival with little ‘klin Kaara'”

By ANI Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 18 September 23

Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan on Monday shared a string of pictures from her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s first Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Instagram, Ram shared pictures from the celebrations and captioned it, “Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from their lives and good luck will come to everyone! This time is special … Celebrating first Ganesh chaviti with little ‘klin Kaara.’ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little ‘klin Kaara’ this year!!.”

Ram Charan wore a black shirt and matching pants for the occasion, while his wife Upasana chose a yellow suit. His father and actor Chiranjeevi wore a white dhoti and kurta.

In the pictures, Ram Charan with her family members can be seen performing Pooja.

Soon after the “RRR” actor shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and adorable messages for the kid.

“klin kaara is so adorable, please protect herrrr,” a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Happy vinayaka chavithi anna.” “Jai shree ganesha,” a fan wrote.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Taking to Instagram, Charan shared a post that reads, “With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening – lots of love – Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil.”

Upasana also shared the posts and captioned it, “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter’s grandparents.” The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar’s upcoming action film ‘Game Changer’ opposite actor Kiara Advani. ‘Game Changer’ will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

