Gang involved in preparing fake land documents arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:35 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) along with the Hayathnagar police arrested five persons who were allegedly preparing fake documents and cheating land owners.

The arrested persons were identified as N Sandeep Kumar (26) K Ajay Kumar (30), Nathi Chandrashekhar (34), N Tharun Kumar (28) and Bomma Rama Rao (60), all real estate brokers.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said the gang identified open land parcels or plots on the city outskirts and obtained details from the Sub Registrar Office (SRO) about the ownership.

“Using old non judicial stamp papers and other documents, they prepared sale deeds and after presenting some aged persons as owners of the property, sold the plots to gullible buyers. At times, the gang extorted money from genuine plot owners threatening to file cases in the court,” said Bhagwat.

On a complaint, the Hayathnagar police had booked a case and took up investigation. During the probe the police found the gang had acquired expertise in preparing sale deeds on old stamp papers obtained through their sources. Non judicial stamp papers, fake Aadhaar cards, government department rubber stamps and other articles were seized from them.

Three members of the gang Sandeep, Ajay and Rama Rao were previously involved in similar cases in various police stations.