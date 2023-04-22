| Ganga Pushkaram Scr To Run Special Trains On April 23 30 And May 7

Hyderabad: In order to clear rush of passengers during Ganga Pushkaram, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad – Raxaul on April 23 and 30 and May 7. In the return direction, the Raxaul-Secunderabad special will be operated on April 25 and May 2 and 9.

Train No. 07007/07008 Secunderabad – Raxaul – Secunderabad Special Trains will stop at Bolarum, Medchal, Akanapet, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Bhusawal, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn, Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Buxar, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarppur and Sitamarhi Jn in both the directions.

These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 2 Tier cum AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and General Second-Class coaches.

The SCR also announced Train No. 07419/07420 Tirupati – Danapur – Tirupati Special Trains and Train No. 07230/07229 Guntur – Banaras – Guntur Special Trains to clear rush of passengers during Ganga Pushkaram.

