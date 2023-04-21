South Central Railway takes key decision for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train services

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train service is available six days a week except Tuesday. Every day, it departs at 6 a.m. and reaches Tirupati at 2.30 p.m.

Published Date - 02:38 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Tirumala: As the travel time from Secunderabad to Tirupati is just eight hours, the rush for the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train is increasing each day. By doing so, the passengers and pilgrims who are traveling to Tirumala are facing difficulties in making reservations. Currently, Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat has 7 AC coaches and one executive coach. After Union Minister Kishan Reddy got several complaints over the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat reservation issue, he questioned railway officials over reducing the number of coaches. Later, he ordered the railway authority to arrange the coaches the same way as Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat to Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat. According to the reports, South Central Railway is planning to run 16 coaches for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat soon.

