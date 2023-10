Gaza Hospital Blast: 500 People Killed By Rocket Bombings

A massive explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital late on Tuesday night killed at least 500 people, said Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

