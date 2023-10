Gaza Hospital Blast – IDF Response | Daniel Hagari | Israel-Hamas War

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:43 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) held a press conference a few hours ago, shedding light on the explosion that rocked the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza. The IDF spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, emphasised that the absence of structural damage and craters in the vicinity of the hospital indicated that the blast was not the result of an airstrike.