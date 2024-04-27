Experience Japanese Taiyaki ice cream, now in Hyderabad

Tai Tai offers a unique twist, a crispy yet fluffy waffle shaped like a fish, brimming with different flavours and crowned with velvety soft-serve ice cream.

27 April 2024

Hyderabad: Have you ever tried the Japanese Taiyaki ice cream? If you haven’t, you’re in for a treat! Tai Tai Creamery, an ice cream shop that has opened its doors to the city in Jubilee Hills, Road no. 45, brings the Japanese Taiyaki to Hyderabad for the first time.

What sets these Taiyaki ice creams apart from our typical ice creams, you ask? Well, it’s not just about scooping a flavoured ice cream into a cone.

“We serve Ah boongs at Tai Tai, which are open-faced fish-shaped waffles filled with fun flavours and topped with our premium soft serve. Our waffles strike the perfect balance, dense and crispy on the outside, yet soft within. We’ve tailored the Korean concept of Ah Boongs to suit the Indian palate, crafting a recipe that’s 100 per cent vegetarian,” said Sindhu Sriramoju, founder of Tai Tai Creamery.

Since its opening earlier this month, the 300-square-foot place has become a hotspot for dessert enthusiasts in the city looking for innovative treats. With its vibrant ambience adorned with its distinctive logo, Tai Tai Creamery is easily recognisable.

“We weren’t sure if our desserts would be well received by the crowd since it is an Asian-inspired dessert. However, the response has been overwhelming and we have been selling out every day. We couldn’t be more grateful,” she added.

When it comes to their desserts, Tai Tai offers three different styles and six soft-serve flavours including unique options like cereal milk. The style ranges from the classic ‘tai swirl’, to ‘tai-in-a-cup’ and ‘just a swirl’.

For the soft serve flavours, they offer chocolate, cereal milk, matcha, vanilla and two combination flavours one of which is chocolate and cereal milk, and the other is matcha and vanilla.

Coming to the pricing, Tai Tai remains affordable for all, with the ‘just a swirl’ priced at Rs 180, while the other options like the ‘tai swirl’ and ‘tai-in-a-cup’ are available for Rs 295.

In addition to serving innovative treats, Tai Tai has embraced the digital age by operating as a fully digital store and not accepting cash.