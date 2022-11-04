GE Aerospace extends contract with TASL for aircraft engine components

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE Aerospace’s global engine manufacturing factories. GE Aerospace and TASL announced Friday that they have extended the manufacturing agreement.

The multi-year long term contract is valued over $1 billion (Rs 8,100 crore) and showcases the growing relationship between GE and TASL in the aerospace industry. The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Aero Engines in Hyderabad.

The CoE was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International (a 50-50 joint business between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines) LEAP engine components in India. It showcases world class manufacturing, special processes, and engineering capabilities in India. It specialises in advanced, precision-machining technologies for aircraft engine manufacturing. These include special process technologies like thermal spray, electron beam welding and X-ray radiography.

“Our relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make in India, for the world,” said Mike Kauffman, VP and GM, Purchasing, GE Aerospace.

“TASL has evolved as the supplier of choice for the global aerospace and defence industry. We continue to invest in growing the aerospace skill base, technology, and production capability in the country. The CoE has been set up as a modern shop for complex aero-engine manufacturing for global customers. GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE’s engineering team,” said Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TASL.