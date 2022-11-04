Innovation centre to come up at Hyderabad Public School

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

In a move to provide an opportunity for students to learn experientially, the Hyderabad Public School Society has decided to set up an innovation centre on the School campus.

The objective of the proposed innovation centre is to foster creativity, and imagination in young minds besides inculcating skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, physical computing etc., according to a press release.

The lab will provide students with experiential learning, empowering them to think differently, improve their problem-solving skills and explore and leverage latest technology tools like robotics, 3D printing, drones etc.

The class of 1982 that is celebrating its 40th year reunion has contributed to setting up the lab as one of the facilities.