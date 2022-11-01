Gear up for an entertainment bonanza on aha this week

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:19 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

This week, aha brings a range of captivating shows for its ardent viewers. The brochure celebrates with a choc-a-bloc entertainment offering with Adivi Shesh and Sharwanand episode on ‘Unstoppable with NBK 2’ and a judges choice episode where the beautiful Raashii Khanna will grace as a special guest followed by Rashmi Gautam and Getup Seenu in ‘Chef Mantra season 2’. Be it food, dance, fun and entertainment, or drama, there’s an endless choice for its loyal and novel audience.

Dance Ikon (November 5 & 6)

‘Dance Ikon’ has proven to be a platform for mega talent. Every episode has been bringing out the best performance in every contestant. Streaming on aha every Saturday and Sunday, the maiden ‘Dance Ikon’ is hosted by Ohmkar and judged by Ramya Krishnan and Shekhar Master. This week, the show will witness the beautiful actor Raashii Khanna as a special guest who will share her interest in dance and some fun trivia with the participants, along with Shekhar and Yash Masters. Do not miss watching the competition between the Top 8 participants, only on aha.

Chef Mantra Season 2 (November 4)

Actor, producer, writer, director, philanthropist and NFT collector Lakshmi Manchu, a passionate foodie herself, turns host for ‘Chef Mantra season 2’, where food choices inevitably shape the lifestyle and personality of the much-loved celebrities. This week, the show features Rashmi Gautam and Getup Seenu, where they take a trip down memory lane and discuss the memories associated with their comfort food.

Do not miss to watch ‘Unstoppable with NBK 2’, ‘Dance Ikon’ and ‘Chef Mantra season 2’ on aha this week.