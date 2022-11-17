Gear up to watch ‘Karthikeya 2’ on November 20 on Zee Telugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is now gearing up for the World Television Premiere of one of the biggest and sensational hits of Telugu cinema, Karthikeya 2. With a perfect blend of mythology as well as action and adventure, the film is surely going to take the audience on a thrilling ride as it airs on November 20 (Sunday) at 6 pm.

For the uninitiated, the plot of ‘Karthikeya 2’ revolves around a doctor, who gets suspended from the hospital. Though he is disappointed, he follows the word of an archaeologist and embarks on an adventure to find a mysterious anklet in Greece that originates from the period of Lord Krishna. During his quest, he faces several obstacles, including fighting off evil forces, who oppose the advancement of urban civilisation. With several unique twists and turns, the movie will surely capture the imagination of the audience!

The movie, which opened to rave reviews at the box office, ‘Karthikeya 2’, is finally making its way to your TV screens. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha as Karthikeya, Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead as well as Anupam Kher, Harsha Chemudu, Aditya Menon in pivotal roles, the movie directed by Chandoo Mondeti will surely keep you at the edge of the seats.

Don’t miss out on this perfect family entertainer which connects Dwapar Yug and the modern world with adventurous and cultural references.