Karthikeya 2 bigger blockbuster than RRR and KGF 2: Ram Gopal Varma

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:33 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: In what may few consider an exaggerated tweet, director Ram Gopal Varma compared Karthikeya 2 with recent hit films RRR and KGF 2. According to him, actor Nikhil’s recent film is a bigger blockbuster than the other two.

Appreciating the actor and director Abhishek’s efforts in making the film, he said it is doing double the collections than other films that are being screened currently. . “Actor Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 produced by Abhishek on 2nd Friday doing DOUBLE COLLECTIONS of Aamir Khan’s LSJ and Akshay Kumar’s Rakhsha Bandhan proves on ROI, K2 is BIGGER BLOCKBUSTER than Rajamouli‘s RRR and Prashant’s KGF2. CONGRATS to @chandoomondeti (sic)” he wrote.

While some users found the comparison unfair and expressed anger, others questioned why he was not able to make a blockbuster film.

“Earnings in tens of lakhs is branded as a bigger blockbuster movie than those movies which earned thousands of crores (sic),” wrote one user. “He is saying that RRR n KGF2 is solo release bt in case of K2, it released with LSC n RB n collect more than both.. That’s why K2 is bigger heat (sic),” tweeted another in support of his statement.

Karthikeya 2 is a mystery adventure film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film serves as a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya and stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher.