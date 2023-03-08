‘Geeta Sakshigaa’ starring Aadarsh, Chitra Shukla releasing worldwide on March 22

The film, starring Aadarsh and Chitra Shukla, has piqued everyone’s interest since its announcement. Charishma is playing a key role in the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: ‘Geeta Sakshigaa’ is an upcoming emotional and intense drama based on real-life incidents. The film, starring Aadarsh and Chitra Shukla, has piqued everyone’s interest since its announcement. Charishma is playing a key role in the film.

Sensational musician Gopi Sundar is composing the music. The film is carrying the positive buzz because of the content makers showed in first-look posters and teaser. The enchanting singles also impressed the audience.

On the occasion of Holi, the makers announced the release date with a special poster. Announcing the release date, they wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. Geeta Sakshigaa Judgement Day takes place on March 22nd (sic).”

The film is also releasing in Hindi language. It appears that the creators of ‘Geeta Sakshigaa’ are now offering content-oriented subject that’s based on real-life incidents to the audience.

With an ensemble cast that includes Srikanth Iyengar, Roopesh Shetty, Bharani Shankar, Jayalalitha, Anitha Chowdary, Raja Ravindra, and many others, the film has captured everyone’s interest.

Anthony Mattipalli wrote the screenplay and wielded the megaphone for the movie, while Chetan Raj wrote the story besides producing the film under Chetan Raj films banner. Pushpak and JBHRNKL present the film. Venkata Hanuma Narisetti is in charge of cinematography, and Kishore Maddali is in charge of editing.