Siddipet tops Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings for 2022-2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:29 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Siddipet: Siddipet District came first in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023 rankings of the third quarter of the 2022-23 financial year. The district came first in the 3 Star category while Jagtial district of Telangana and Kottayam district of Kerala came second and third respectively.

The period of assessment was from October-2022 to December-2022. Appreciating the officials and elected representatives of the district for the teamwork, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the result was possible with the effective implementation of Palle Pragathi, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, across the district.

The district was at the forefront of providing toilets in houses, schools, Anganwadis and Grama Panchayats. The district was also efficient in managing wet waste. The ranks were given based on the details updated by the respective district administrations online.

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil congratulated the officials and elected representatives for their committed work.

Congratulations to Siddipet #SBM team for achieving 1st rank in India in 3 star category in quarterly review of GOI. I thank Hon Minster Sri Harish Rao sir for his guidance and continued support. @TelanganaCMO @IPRTelangana @BRSHarish @Prashant_pjp pic.twitter.com/NEtRsbt80r — Collector Siddipet Prashant Patil (@Collector_SDPT) February 28, 2023