Geography for aspirants: Know the globe…

Good knowledge on world and Indian geography is a must for competitive exams aspirants

The practice questions focusing on World and Indian Geography will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

WORLD & INDIAN GEOGRAPHY:

1. Consider the following statements and select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Assertion (A): Equatorial counter current is not found in the Indian ocean during summer season

Reason (R): During summer season south-west monsoon current is dominant in northern Indian Ocean

Codes:

a. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A

b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A

c. A is true, but R is false.

d. A is false, but R is true.

Ans: a

2. Consider the following statements:

1. The Earth does not move along its orbit at a constant rate

2. The Earth moves fastest at perihelion and slowest at aphelion

The above statements are true of which one of the following laws?

a. Kepler’s Second law

b. Newton’s Second law of motion

c. Ohm’s Law

d. Newton’s law of Gravitation

Ans: a

3. Match the following two lists and choose the correct answer from the codes given below:

List-I List -II

(Oceans) (Ridges)

A. Atlantic Ocean 1. Cocos Ridge

B. Pacific Ocean 2. Lomonosov Ridge

C. Indian Ocean 3. Dolphin ridge and challenge ridge

D. Arctic Ocean 4. South East Indian ridge

Codes:

A B C D

a. 2 4 1 3

b. 3 1 4 2

c. 1 2 3 4

d. 4 3 2 1

Ans: b

4. What is true about Nile?

1. Forms the largest delta of the world

2. The longest river of the world

3. Provides fertile soils and water for irrigation in a desert region

4. The most voluminous river

a. 1 and 2 b. 1 and 3

c. 2 and 3 d. 3 and 4

Ans: c

5. Which one of the following is called marine snowfall?

a. Fall of snowflakes on sea surface

b. Fall of hail on sea surface

c. Continuous fall of snow pellets on ocean floors

d. Continuous fall of tiny marine sediments on ocean floors

Ans: d

6. Consider the following statement(s) is/are related to the Eastern Ghats

I. It is a discontinuous range of mountains, which have been eroded and vivisected by the four major rivers of southern India, the Godavari, Mahanadi, Krishna, and Kaveri.

II. The Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu lie at the junction of the Eastern and Western Ghats.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are correct?

a. Only I b. Only II c. Both I and II d. Neither I nor II

Ans: c

7. Consider the following statement(s) is/are related to the Thar Desert

I. The desert continues into Pakistan as the Cholistan Desert

II. Most of the Thar Desert is situated in Rajasthan, covering 61% of its geographic area.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are correct?

a. Only I b. Only II c. Both I and II d. Neither I nor II

Ans: c

8. When the streams flow in different directions from a central peak or dome like structure, a pattern is developed which is called as:

a. Dendritic Drainage Pattern b. Trellis Drainage Pattern

c. Rectangular Drainage Pattern d. Radial Drainage Pattern

Ans: d

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles