Get ready for Budget session, Telangana CS to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HODs) to prepare replies on questions, special mentions and assurances in the State Assembly and Legislative Council and get ready for the ensuing Budget session from March 15. At a review meeting with the officials, he took stock of the issues on pending questions and assurances in the two Legislative Houses.

Somesh suggested Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to nominate a nodal officer for each department and co-ordinate with the Assembly officials on submitting replies from the department side and inform the Assembly Business and issues raised by the members during the Zero hour and other related matters.

He also directed the Secretaries to ensure that senior officials are present during the sessions. Somesh also reviewed the progress of promotions to employees and congratulated the officials for achieving the task given by the Chief Minister at a short period. He also reviewed new Presidential Order, compassionate appointments, pending court cases and ‘Azaadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav’, (commemoration of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence).

Meanwhile, retired IAS officer and advisor to State government KV Ramana Chary, at a meeting in Ravindra Bharathi, discussed in detail the programmes to be organised in the State as part of ‘Azaadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav’. Ramana Chary, who is also organising committee chairman, said a series of programmes including freedom run, ‘Kavi Sammelanam’ and other cultural events, were planned for 75 weeks from March 12 to August 15, 2022.