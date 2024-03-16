Get ready for Double Fun: Save The Tigers season 2 is out

16 March 2024

By Nirupama Kodukula

The second installment of Save The Tigers is out and is really an impressive watch.

Written by Pradeep Advaitam and Mahi V Raghav and, directed by Teja Kakumanu, Save the Tigers-2 comes with an impressive cast that include Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Ghanta Ravi, Abhinav Gomatam as Rahul, Krishna Chaitanya as Vikram, and talented actresses like Deviyani Sharma, Pavani Gangireddy, and Jordar Sujatha.

The first part of Save The Tigers was released in April 2023, and the just released second season kicks off with a gripping interrogation scene. Our three friends find themselves in trouble, accused of kidnapping an actress played by Seerat Kapoor. But hold tight as things quickly take a hilarious and intriguing turn in the following episodes.

The series keeps you hooked with its witty humour and twists. And just when you think it’s all over, the season finale hits you with a wave of surprises.

In terms of performances, Abhinav steals the show with his comedic timing especially in his scenes with Rohini, who plays the house help. Their chemistry is fantastic, adding an extra layer of humour to the series. Priyadarshi and Krishna Chaitanya also deliver solid performances, bringing depth and authenticity to their respective roles.

The season has seven episodes, each with an approximate duration of 30 minutes. While the initial episodes kick off with a bang, the series gets tad routine in the middle only to pick the pace towards the end.

In conclusion, Save the Tigers- 2 is a fantastic continuation bringing together humour, suspense, and emotions in a captivating way. With its talented cast and engaging storyline, the show keeps viewers entertained despite some slower moments in the middle.

Whether you enjoy comedy, suspense, or heartfelt drama, ‘Save the Tigers’ has something for everyone. It’s definitely a show worth adding to your watchlist this weekend.