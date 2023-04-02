Hyderabad: ‘Zera 23’ kicks off with street wear theme at NALSAR

The Zera 23 was abuzz with excitement as the fashion show event hosted by Ethereal - the Cultural Club of DoMS, NALSAR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Zera 23, the annual fest of IPM, was abuzz with excitement as the fashion show event hosted by Ethereal – the Cultural Club of DoMS, NALSAR, kicked off with the street wear theme.

The cultural and management fest was organized by students of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law. Actor Abhinav Gomatam, known for his work in the movie ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ as Kaushik, was chief guest for the event.

The fest featured a range of cultural and management competitions, including a fashion show and dodgeball. The management events included case studies, business simulations, and reels on contemporary issues in the business world.

The online gaming event saw a massive turnout, attracting gamers from various universities to participate in the COD mobile tournament. Universities like IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Sirmaur and CSJMU competed for a winner’s prize.

The audience was treated to a vibrant display of graphic tees, oversized jackets, baggy pants, and sporty sneakers. The judges for the event were Sangeetha Ankatha, a yoga therapist and Dr. Ameesh Samalopanan, professor at DoMS, NALSAR. The event garnered over 8,500 impressions with more than 150 registrations from universities across management and other domains in the country.

Overall, Zera was a resounding success, with participants and attendees alike praising the event for its organization, quality of events, and overall experience. The event provided students with a unique opportunity to hone their management skills, while also promoting cultural diversity and inclusivity. Telangana Today is the media partner for the event.