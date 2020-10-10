GHMC completes 6 SRDP projects

Despite lockdown and the challenges it posed, GHMC finishes projects at a cost of nearly Rs 440 crore

Hyderabad: It all started with the launch of first level flyover at Biodiversity junction in May early this year and in a span of a few months, five more structures were thrown open for traffic in the city. Despite lockdown and the challenges it posed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has opened six structures constructed under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) till date this year.

These six structures were taken up with a cost of nearly Rs 440 crore and next in the offing under the SRDP are Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) Balanagar flyover and GHMC’s Road over Bridge and Road under Bridge structures at Hitec City MMTS station and Khaitlapur.

The works on Balanagar flyover are expected to be completed by November, while those pertaining to the RoB and RuB are scheduled to be completed by March next year. Just when things were hitting the accelerator in the month of March, lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic which had a cascading effect on the works. From availability of workforce to supply of materials, everything was challenging.

Though contractors were willing to deploy more workers at the sites, many had gone back to their native places, resulting in delay of works, said an official from GHMC. But that did not deter the GHMC in completing the tasks assigned to it. “With no traffic on the roads, the working hours were extended and during this time, crucial works like laying foundations etc. were completed even for those under progress,” the official said.

The State government too extended all support in execution and completion of works. In addition to funds, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao personally spoke to his counterparts in other States to clear hurdles in supply of materials like bitumen etc., said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

The Punjagutta steel bridge was completed in about three months. The works were commenced in February and completed by May. “Imagine executing a project in such a high traffic zone area and completing in three months. We managed to complete the project due to constant support from the government,” he said.

“Majority of the contractors’ bills have been cleared and availability of funds is never an issue,” the Mayor said adding that the civic body was even complimented for the good work done during lockdown by officials from other States.

