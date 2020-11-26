GHMC elections: Police hold flag march in LB Nagar

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming GHMC elections, the Rachakonda Police conducted a flag march for 6 km in LB Nagar, Saroornagar and Chaitanyapuri here on Thursday.

Led by LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh, the flag march had the TSSP platoons, City Armed Reserve forces, mounted horse team, band team of CAR, law and order and other police personnel marching at various places covering hypersensitive and sensitive areas.

Sunpreet Singh said the flag march was conducted to create a sense of confidence among the public in view of the elections. “In a democracy, casting his vote is a responsibility of every citizen, and they should vote for a bright future,” he said. Senior police officers from the zone were present.

