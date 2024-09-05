GHMC mandates availability of crèche facility for children of construction workers

On examining, the past few dog bite incidents it was noticed that the children of the construction workers were most vulnerable to the dog bites since both parents of the child go for work leaving alone the child in the tent / temporary shelter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 08:11 PM

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: Noticing that children of construction workers were more vulnerable to dog bites, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to make it mandatory for builders and developers to arrange a crèche facility.

The GHMC Commissioner, Amrapali Kata, on Thursday issued instructions to the Town Planning wing to impose the condition in Building Permit order issued to an applicant that “The Owner / Builder / Developer shall make availability of crèche facility in every establishment having fifty or more employees as per the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 to avoid the dog bite incidents near the construction sites.”

According to a statement, on examining the past few dog bite incidents it was noticed that the children of the construction workers were most vulnerable to the dog bites since both parents of the child go for work leaving alone the child in the tent / temporary shelter.

The availability of food waste near these tent / temporary shelters attracts the street dogs increasing the probability of dog bite incidents at the construction sites.

The GHMC cited Section 11 A (1) of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 which states that every establishment having fifty or more employees should have the facility of crèche within such distance as may be prescribed, either separately or along with common facilities.

The Town Planning staff was also instructed to sensitize the builders/developers of previously approved projects for availability of crèche facility in every establishment having fifty or more employees as per the above Act.