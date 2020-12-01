GHMC Polls: Sleepy Hyderabad registers 18.22 percent polling at 1 pm

Just 10 out of 150 divisions recorded percentages of 40 or above, while there were several that recorded below four and even below one.

Hyderabad: A sleepy city huffed and puffed its way to a measly polling percentage of 18.22 at 1 pm, with wards like Rein Bazaar recording a miserly 0.56 percent and Ameerpet, just 0.79 percent. Just 10 out of 150 divisions recorded percentages of 40 or above, while there were several that recorded below four and even below one.

The top ten polling percentages by 1 pm were Gudimalkapur with 49.19 per cent, Jagadgirigutta with 42.94, Patancheruvu with 42.64, Allapur (LB Nagar) with 42.74, Bharati Nagar (Serilingampally Zone) with 42.34, RC Puram with 40.64, , Moosapet with 40.44, Hasthinapuram with 40.15, Chilkanagar with 40.23, and Dattatreyanagar (Goshamahal) recording 40.86 percent.

Several areas had below 10 percentages, many of them in Charminar Zone, with the lowest being in Rein Bazaar, where a mere 0.56 of the total votes of 42,718 were polled by 1 pm. In Talabchanchalam, also in Charminar Zone, only 0.74 per cent of 44,969 votes were polled so far, while in Ameerpet (Khairatabad Zone), only 0.79 of 48,268 votes were polled at 1 pm.

The other lowest percentages included Kanchanbagh (2.13), Shalibanda (3.85), Attapur (3.85), Begum Bazaar (3.85), Jiyaguda and Karwan (3.85), and Somajiguda (2.77) to mention a few.

