GHMC ropes in doctors to take calls from patients in Covid Control Room

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday strengthened its Covid Control Room and roped in doctors to assist and guide callers.

The Control Room provides information on issues related to Covid-19 and also on measures being taken to contain the pandemic. People will get assistance over the phone by dialling 040- 241111111, the civic body’s helpline number.

The decision about the room was rolled out after an orientation programme held in the GHMC head office exclusively for staffers who will work in the Covid Control Room.

Secretary for Health SAM Rizvi, GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials were present in the programme.

“To contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the State government is taking up several measures on war footing. As a part of containment measures, the Covid Control Room has been set up in the GHMC,” said Rizvi. “People instaying in GHMC limits can call 040-241111111 to get healthcare assistance and Covid Kits,” he added.

