GHMC seeks Rs 566 crore Central aid

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sought Rs 566 crore financial aid from the Central government under National Disaster Response Fund. Confirming this, a senior official from GHMC said the municipal corporation has sought the financial aid through the State government.

Under the Rs 566 crore financial aid, the municipal corporation sought Rs 83 crore to restore the storm water drains, Rs 54 crore for lakes restoration works, Rs 59 crore to restore 1,200 kms BT Roads (internal roads) and Rs 370 crore for laying CC roads.

Mayor, officials donate 1 month salary

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, corporators and co-option members have decided to donate their one month salary to the CM Relief Fund. Secunderabad Cantonment Board members have also announced that their four-month salary would be donated to the CM Relief Fund. The Mayor handed over letters to this effect to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR, said a press release.

