GHMC to hold ‘Every Sunday 10 minutes at 10 am’ drive to tackle mosquito breeding

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:43 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that it will launch the ‘Every Sunday 10 minutes at 10 am’ programme in various parts of the city this Sunday (July 31) to combat mosquito breeding.

Under the programme, stagnant water inside the houses and surroundings will be emptied as they could turn into mosquito breeding spots. The programme will be conducted in different parts of the city for the next ten weeks, with civic officials explaining to residents the importance of emptying stagnant water to prevent diseases like malaria and dengue.

Ram Babu, Chief Entomologist at GHMC entomology department has said that they have identified 4,846 colonies within the GHMC limits to carry out awareness drives and ensure that homes practice mosquito control measures. He added that GHMC will conduct aggressive fogging and spraying in the colonies.

Other operations of the drive include anti-larvae operations in lakes, ponds, and tanks, Gambusia fish in lake areas, oil balls in dirty water, announcements via Swachh autos, and distribution of educational material such as leaflets, stickers, and cloth banners.

