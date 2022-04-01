GHMC’s Early Bird scheme offering 5pc rebate on property tax to commence on April 6

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Early Bird scheme, which offers five per cent rebate on property tax to structure owners will commence from April 6. Under this offer, the rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears.

The civic body has already sent text messages to all the property owners with a web link. The persons who wish to avail the offer can pay the property tax online using the web link or can pay the tax by visiting the GHMC Citizen Services Centres.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .