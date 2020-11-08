Gift your loved ones through Echojoy

Using WhatsApp and Email as the medium, the startup is looking to transform the way people gift

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Gifting your loved ones what they like is always a tough decision to make and with online platforms gaining traction, we are spoilt for choice and are always confused about what gift to buy. And whenever we are faced with such a situation, we decide on giving either cash or a gift card.

But the pandemic has forced us to move online and gifting has also gone the same way. Catching up with this trend, Hyderabad-based startup Echojoy was born in August wherein you can gift card to our near and dear ones from 150 plus brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Caratlane and Uber among others.

Using WhatsApp and Email as the medium, the startup is looking to transform the way people gift. The Echojoy app works in a simple format wherein the user has to pick the gift card and amount of their choice, which is in turn will be sent to the users WhatsApp number which can be shared with the recipient and the recipient can redeem the gift card using their mobile number at any top brand stores– both online and offline using the Echojoy App.

“We saw a gap in the way people gifted each other. There was a visible mismatch between what people wanted and what they received as gifts. We thought the gift of choice was the nicest thing anyone would love. By making our gift cards functional, simple and yet visually beautiful, we cover all aspects of gifting. The Whatsapp platform was created to ensure that your thoughts and wishes reach the designated person in the fastest and safest manner,” said Ram Gollamudi, co-founder at Echojoy.

The app has over 7,000 both active and total users and is currently only available in India. Going ahead, the startup plans to venture into the US market where it is witnessing disruption in the gift card market. Without divulging details on the investments so far, Gollamudi said that the company is backed by investors from India and the US and plans to raise money in the future.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .