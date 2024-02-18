Gill, Jaiswal propel India to 314/4 at lunch on Day 4

Jaiswal, who hit 11 fours and seven sixes, had retired hurt at 104 on Saturday due to back spasms.

By PTI Published Date - 18 February 2024, 12:04 PM

Rajkot: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 149 and Shubman Gill’s classy 91 powered India to 314 for 4 at lunch on day 4 of the third Test against England, extending the current overall lead to 440. Resuming at 196 for 2, India lost the wickets of Gill, who missed out on a century and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (27). Jaiswal, who hit 11 fours and seven sixes, had retired hurt at 104 on Saturday due to back spasms. He returned on day 4 and was at the crease along with Sarfaraz Khan (22) during the break with India leading by 440 runs. For England, Rehan Ahmed (1/64) picked up one wicket on Sunday, while Joe Root (1/80) and Tom Hartley (1/78) were the other wicket takers. Brief scores: India: 445 and 314 for 4 in 82 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 149 batting, Shubman Gill 91; Rehan Ahmed 1/64) England 1st innings: 319.