Girl students ruling the roost in the field of education: expert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Personality development expert A Venkata Ramana addressing students at a Gurukul in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Despite many odds, girl students have been ruling the roost in the field of education with their dedication in their studies, stated poet, personality development expert Atluri Venkata Ramana.

There was nothing unattainable for the girls given their commitment, restraint, concentration and infinitely powerful minds the nature blessed them with. It was evident with the results of different examinations wherein the girl students pass with flying colours in comparison to boys, he said.

Ramana delivered a personality development lecture for tenth standard students at Telangana State Social Welfare Girls Gurukul at Tekulapally in Khammam on Saturday. He inspired the students who were preparing to appear for SSC examinations.

He noted that 10th class serves as a foundation for future academic life successes and hence every student should take tenth class exams as a challenge, write the exams confidently to succeed.

The school was the platform where intellectuals in all walks of life would be produced. The virtue of patience among the girls makes them stand out as winners. Girls’ hard working nature, quest for success and zeal to support parents resulting in sensational changes in the society, Ramana averred.

He encouraged the students stating that they have the power to continue the winning streak of young sportspersons like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Mithali Raj and Nikhat Zarina who created sensation with their success in the field of sports.

The poet told the girls to dedicate every moment to the development of the country. Great personalities like BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam and Bhagat Singh dedicated their lives to the country and became immortal.

Ramana advised the parents that it was their duty to stand up for the aspirations of their daughters and lead them towards excellence in education to reach higher heights in their lives. He answered queries of the students, who vowed to record sensational success in SSC exams.

The Gurukul principal Rajyalakshmi, teachers Kalyani, Ramasundari, Veena Swaroopa, P Rama Devi, Mehboobi, K. Ramadevi, Divya, Tara, Ramakrishna, Srinivas, Durga and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .