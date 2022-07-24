Glendale Academy students perform a play for charity purpose

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:10 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: The students of Glendale Academy enacted in a play ‘The Murderous Mansion of Mr Uno’ at Suncity Campus. The thriller drama, a satire on all the thriller plays that happen on regular basis, was directed by Dr.Abhimanyu Acharya and produced by Minu Salooja, Assistant Director of Glendale Academy.

All the proceedings of the play would go to Government School of Kanakamadi Village which is adopted by Glendale Academy, a press release said.

Dr.Anjum Babu Khan, Director, Glendale Academy, Nalini Raghuraman, Chief Economic Advisor of the Deputy High Commissioner at the British Commission, Hyderabad, and others were present at the event.

