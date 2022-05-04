Glion Institute of Higher Education launches free online course on luxury industry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Glion Institute of Higher Education, a Swiss institution, has announced the launch of a free online course dedicated to the luxury industry, with a special focus on the ever-evolving luxury customer relationship.

The course, entitled ‘The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences’, will commence on May 16 and it is led by Dr. Barbara Czyzewska, Academic Dean & Head of Luxury Brand Strategy Specialization, according to a press release. Taught across three modules of three hours’ duration each, the course is for luxury professionals looking to deepen their industry knowledge, it said.

The course content will be delivered via the FutureLearn platform and for more details and registration, interested students can visit the link https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/luxury-industry-customers-experiences?utm_campaign=glion_bau&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=news.