Global Covid caseload tops 491.3 mn

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:44 AM, Tue - 5 April 22

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 493.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.16 million and vaccinations to over 11 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 493,563,211 and 6,169,551, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,002,991,844.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 81,494,990 and 997,123, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,029,044.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,015,357) France (26,218,724), Germany (21,706,329), the UK (21,522,955), Russia (17,651,048), Turkey (14,907,378), Italy (14,877,144), South Korea (14,267,401) and Spain (11,551,574), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (660,570), India (521,358), Russia (362,581), Mexico (323,223), Peru (212,328), the UK (166,378), Italy (159,909), Indonesia (155,164), France (143,699), Iran (140,368), Colombia (139,670), Germany (130,052), Argentina (128,065), Poland (115,345), Spain (102,541) and South Africa (100,050).