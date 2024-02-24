| Gmail Shutting Down In August This Year Heres What Google Said After Viral Post

Gmail shutting down in August this year? Here’s what Google said after viral post

The claim, which was made on X (formerly Twitter) went viral causing panic among netizens as they all feared that the popular emailing service would be shut down completely.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 07:28 PM

Gmail

Hyderabad: Google has shut down several of its services in the past and recently there has been a post on social media claiming that the tech giant is going to shut down one of its most popular services, Gmail later this year.

The claim, which was made on X (formerly Twitter) had gone viral causing panic among netizens as they all feared that the popular emailing service would be shut down completely. The post was also accompanied with a screenshot of an alleged email from Google which was titled ‘Google is sunsetting Gmail‘.

The viral post, which spread rapidly prompted Google to issue a clarification on Friday, saying that Gmail is not shutting down and it is ‘here to stay’.

“Gmail is here to stay. (sic)” confirmed Google from Gmail’s official X handle.

Gmail is here to stay. — Gmail (@gmail) February 22, 2024

Meanwhile, tech experts took to social media to counter the rumours and reiterate that Google was only going to shut down the “HTML version” of Gmail and not the entire services.

The “HTML version” is a low-end version of Gmail which can be accessed by user from areas with low networks coverage.