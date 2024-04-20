Hyderabad residents face hours-long power cuts after thunder showers

The social media handle of TSSPDCL at X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday was clogged with complaints from angry customers from many parts of Hyderabad, who were venting their frustration at not having access to power at peak hours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 03:09 PM

Hyderabad: People from several areas in Hyderabad reported power cuts that lasted for several hours following thunder showers on Saturday morning.

Power customers from Jahanuma, Malakpet, Moosarambagh, Vangalrao Nagar, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Peeramcheru, Badangpet, Sainikpuri and several other regions complained to the TSSPDCL about power cuts.