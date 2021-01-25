Go for crop rotation, CM KCR advises farmers

Directs officials to encourage them to cultivate pulses, oilseeds

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday advised farmers to do away with the single crop cultivation system and opt for crop rotation system to increase yield and gain profits. He wanted the officials to encourage farmers in the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds. He asked them to identify the strategic points for setting up Oil Palm processing units and explained that the government has been forthcoming to set up oil mills and pulse mills at places where pulses and oilseeds were being cultivated.

In the wake of the shortage of farm labourers in villages, Chandrashekhar Rao suggested increased use of farm mechanisation and adopting modern cultivation methods. He pointed out that new methods were being adopted in paddy cultivation which needed to be replicated in the State. “With drip irrigation, Rs 10,000 can be saved per acre of paddy cultivation. Similarly, in the case of cotton, the single pick method has come to stay. Awareness should be created among farmers on these issues at the field level at regular intervals. All the Rythu Vedikas constructed across 2,600 clusters should be put to proper use immediately and meetings should be convened with farmers to discuss crop cultivation, crop rotation, mechanisation, modern farming methods, marketing and other issues,” he said.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on agriculture and marketing at Pragathi Bhavan here, said the State government was giving subsidies for the farm mechanisation and asked the officials to establish the Custom Hiring Centres to supply farm tools to farmers on rent. He directed the officials to visit Israel and study modern cultivation techniques. He also wanted them to conduct regular training courses to turn Mandal Agriculture Officers into agronomists.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana State was achieving amazing results in agriculture and other sectors through its innovative programmes and had become a role model for the entire country. He pointed out that the State had not only overcome the power crisis but was also supplying uninterrupted and quality power to farmers. “We have solved the most complex problem in the Revenue department by streamlining maintenance of agriculture land records, registrations and mutations through Dharani portal. The face of villages has been transformed under the Palle Pragathi programme. Nurseries have been set in all the villages which are also equipped with tractors and trailers. Dumping yards, crematoriums, Rythu Vedikas and drying platforms, have also been constructed,” he said, adding that under Mission Bhagiratha, tap connections have been provided to cent per cent households for drinking water supply.

The Chief Minister said paddy production in the State had increased from just 35 lakh tonne in 2014-15 to about 1.1 crore tonne at present. He stated that through the construction of several major irrigation projects, irrigation facility was created for about 1.25 crore acre and another 40 lakh acre were being cultivated under borewells using groundwater. “Telangana is transforming into a major agrarian State producing nearly four crore tonnes of foodgrains every year. Under these circumstances, the Agriculture department should be strengthened to handhold the farmers at every step,” he added.

‘Ensure safety, convenience of women employees’

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials concerned to take measures to ensure safety and provision of amenities at work for women employees working in all the government offices across the State.

The Chief Minister was speaking after interacting with women employees during the lunch break at a meeting with agriculture and marketing departments at Pragathi Bhavan here.

He assured the employees that all measures would be taken to ensure that the work environment for women was comfortable and convenient in all the departments. He immediately directed CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal to interact with the employees on the facilities required and make the necessary arrangements.

The employees lauded the Chief Minister’s quick response in addressing their issues and thanked him profusely, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .