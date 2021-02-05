Go for crop rotation to ensure increased yield: Puvvada advises farmers

Advises farmers to adopt modern techniques and crop diversification to better yield and profits

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has advised the farming community to go for the crop rotation system to ensure increased yield and profits.

He was addressing farmers at a training programme at Raghunathapalem Rythu Vedika in Khammam on Thursday. It was the first training class conducted in the State following Wednesday’s directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to train farmers at all rythu vedikas.

Ajay Kumar wanted agriculture scientists, officers and extension officers to work collectively to organise training classes for farmers every month at all rythu vedikas in the district. He advised the farmers to adopt modern farming techniques and crop diversification by cultivating fruits, flowers and vegetables. He assured the farmers of setting up a dedicated market in Khammam to enable them to sell the produce directly to consumers, eliminating the role of middlemen.

Fields in Khammam district are suitable for horticulture and floriculture crops and farmers should cultivate ornamental flowers used for decoration. Steps would be taken to set up more market complexes in the district to help farmers sell their produce, he noted.

He stressed the need for organic farming as it could safeguard the soil health and reduce dependency on chemicals. Farmers should get the soils tests done to choose a suitable crop, the Minister suggested.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said unlike any other State in the country, rythu vedikas were built in 2,604 clusters at Rs 550 crore.

The Chief Minister recently issued orders to regularly organise training programmes to assist farmers in learning new farming techniques. And within a short time, training classes were being organised at Raghunathapalem, he said.

The government had so far spent Rs 17,500 crore towards Rythu Bandhu and Rs 1,250 crore on Rythu Bima. About one lakh crop-drying platforms were built across the State, he added. Collector RV Karnan said the construction of rythu vedikas in all the clusters was completed.

The Minister later inaugurated an exhibition while scientists from KVK made a power-point presentation on new farming techniques.

