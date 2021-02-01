Goa gets Rs 300 crore for 60th Liberation Day anniversary celebration

Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocation.

Panaji: The Goa government appeared to have got an unlikely windfall in the 2021-22 budget in form of the Rs 300 crore announced by Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman for celebration of the state’s 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

The announcement of Rs 300 crore by Sitharaman follows repeated requests made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for a package of Rs 100 crore for celebration of the event across the country and restoration of places of historic interest in the coastal state.

Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocation.

“I thank the Hon PM Shri @narendramodiji, FM Smt @nsitharamanji for the allocation of Rs 300 Cr in the budget to mark 60 Years of Goa’s Liberation. I also thank the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji for his continued guidance and support. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget,” Sawant tweeted.

I thank the Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, FM Smt @nsitharaman ji for the allocation of ₹ 300 Cr in the budget to mark 60 Years of Goa’s Liberation. I also thank the Union Home Minster Shri @AmitShah ji for his continued guidence and support. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 1, 2021



While thanking Sawant for the allocation, the Opposition has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to spend the money wisely on infrastructure and not blow it up on holding celebrations and meetings.

“We are happy that the money has been given to Goa. Infrastructure should be created for the benefit of the people from this Rs. 300 crore. The money should not be utilised just to organise meetings and celebrations,” Goa Congress leader Ramakant Khalap said.

Goa was a Portuguese colony for a period of 451 years, before the region was liberated by the Indian armed forces in 1961.