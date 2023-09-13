Goa resorts issued notices over alleged prostitution racket

Resort owners have been directed by Deputy Collector and SDM Gurudas S.T. Desai to respond to the notices, with a hearing scheduled for September 28. Failure to comply will result in the issuance of orders for premises sealing.

By IANS Updated On - 11:56 AM, Wed - 13 September 23

Panaji: The Sub Divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mapusa in North Goa has served show cause notices to two resorts for allegedly allowing the premises to be used for ‘international sex trafficking racket’.

Deputy Collector and SDM Gurudas S.T. Desai has asked the resort owners to reply the notices and hearing will be held on September 28, failing which necessary order will be passed to seal the premises.

Last week, Goa Police had asked the SDM to seal two resorts in the North district for allegedly using premises for an international sex trafficking racket.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had said that Anjuna Police had written to the Sub Divisional magistrate to take action. “Two resorts were used as brothel houses. We have sought action against them. SDM has the power to seal these premises under section 18 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,” Dalvi said.

Goa Police on Friday busted an international sex trafficking racket and rescued five women while arresting two female Kenyan nationals. Later on Tuesday, two more people were booked in this connection.

The sex racket was busted with the collaborative efforts of Anjuna Police in North Goa and an NGO named ARZ.

The five rescued women, all natives of Kenya, have been lodged at a shelter home in Merces.

Police said that young, educated and vulnerable Kenyan women were falsely promised jobs in the hospitality industry by agents working on behalf of the traffickers based in Goa.

“After being brought to India, the traffickers seized the women’s passports and visas and forced them into prostitution under the threat of violence,” the police said.

“The racket, a close-knit group involving the trafficker duo Maria and Wilkista, operated largely online, leveraging escort websites to solicit clients. ARZ, the NGO, became aware of the operation when the victims were taken to Bengaluru for prostitution,” Police said.

