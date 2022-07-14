Godavari bridge closed near Godavarikhani

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander shifting inundated people to safer places in Godavarikhani

Peddapalli: Road connectivity between Peddapalli-Mancherial districts was disconnected as flood water was overflowing the Godavari bridge. Authorities have blocked movement of vehicles on the bridge.

After a gap of 27 years, the Godavari water is flowing on top of the bridge. In 1995, the water flowed from the bridge.

The river is flowing at danger mark at bridge following the releasing of a huge quantity of water from Sripada Yellampalli Project besides incessant rainfall in its catchment area. Moreover, the backwaters of Sundilla barrage have also come to standstill up to Godavari bridge.

As a result, water levels at the bridge reached the danger mark and is flowing from the top of the bridge. So, police closed the bridge and are stalling vehicles at Godavarikhani bus stand itself. Vehiculars moving towards Mancherial district as well as Nanded and Nagpur of Maharastra were facing troubles with the closure of the bridge.

On the other hand, Udaynagar, Saptagiri colony and Reddy colony located near to the Godavari river were inundated in the flood water. People staying in these localities were shifted to safer places.

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander personally visited inundated areas by wearing life jacket and shifted the affected people to safer places in a boat.

