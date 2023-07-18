Gold futures gain Rs 195 to Rs 59,330/10 gm

New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 195 to Rs 59,330 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 195 or 0.33 per cent at Rs 59,330 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,212 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.48 per cent higher at USD 1,965.70 per ounce in New York.